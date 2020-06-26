EL CENTRO — Diversos artículos fueron sustraídos de una residencia de esta ciudad.
Según indican registros policiacos, el incidente fue denunciado a las 5:35 de la tarde de este miércoles 24 de junio en una residencia situada sobre la Carretera 86, al sur del Camino McCabe.
La parte denunciante indicó a las autoridades que el robo presuntamente ocurrió entre las 3 y las 5 de la tarde del mismo miércoles, indican registros del Alguacil del Condado.
Del lugar fueron hurtados diversos artículos, entre los que destacan las llaves de la residencia.
Al lugar acudieron cinco patrulleros.
