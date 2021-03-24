EL CENTRO — Según informes policiacos, la antigua estación de autobuses Greyhound, ubicada en la cuadra 400 de Calle State poniente, sufrió el robo de diversos artículos, según los registros del Departamento de Policía de El Centro.
Se cree que el robo ocurrió entre principios de enero y las 2 de la tarde del lunes 22 de marzo.
Una parte informante notificó a la policía sobre lo ocurrido el lunes por la tarde.
Según la parte informante, personas desconocidas irrumpieron en el edificio y robaron un letrero de Budweiser, valorado en 3 mil dólares; dos carritos de equipaje, valorados en mil 500 dólares cada uno; 40 mil dólares en cableado eléctrico y mil dólares en luces.
La parte informante dijo que el lugar había sido saqueado.
