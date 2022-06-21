EL CENTRO — Dos personas desconocidas presuntamente robaron un par de herramientas de la tienda Home Depot la tarde de este lunes, indican registros policiacos.
El incidente ocurrió a las 4:31 de la tarde en la tienda ubicada sobre Avenida Wake.
La parte denunciante dijo que un empleado denunció que un par de individuos robaron herramientas.
Uno de los individuos llevaba camisa negra y pantalones del mismo color.
El segundo de los sospechosos llevaba camisa negra y pantalón corto de mezclilla.
Los sospechosos escaparon del lugar a bordo de un vehículo marca Honda, con placas de California.
