EL CENTRO — Una persona denunció un robo en la tienda Big 5, situada al norte de Avenida Imperial.
El incidente fue denunciado a las 12:41 de la tarde de este sábado 15 de febrero, indican registros policiacos.
La parte denunciante dijo que una persona de unos 30 años de edad quien vestía pantalón de mezclilla azul, sombrero gris y camisa negra, tomó un par de zapatos deportivos marca Nike y una mochila color negro, valuados en 105 dólares.
El sospechoso salió del lugar a bordo de una bicicleta de montaña color azul claro.
El incidente se registró alrededor de las 12:25 del mediodía.
