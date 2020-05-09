EL CENTRO — Un individuo presuntamente sustrajo mercancía de una tienda local.
El incidente se registró a las 8:40 de la mañana de este viernes 8 de mayo en la tienda Dollar General, situada en el 550 de Avenida Imperial.
Una persona denunció que el sospechoso, quien vestía camisa gris, pantalones cortos color café y calzado deportivo negro, tomó cuatro camisas y salió huyendo del lugar rumbo al poniente.
El denunciante dijo a la policía que la mercancía tenía un valor de unos 30 dólares.
