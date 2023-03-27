EL CENTRO — Un vehículo fue reportado como robado la mañana de este sábado 25 de marzo, según indican registros policiacos.
El incidente fue reportado ante la policía a las 6:49 de la mañana de un domicilio ubicado en el 401 de Avenida El Centro.
La parte denunciante indicó que un Honda Civic, color gris, modelo 2009, había sido robado durante la noche del exterior de la residencia.
La información del vehículo fue ingresada en la lista de automóviles con reporte de robo.
