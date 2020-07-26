EL CENTRO — Un vehículo Chevrolet Silverado, color bronce, modelo 2002, con placas de California fue reportada como robada.
El incidente fue reportado alrededor de las 8 de la noche del viernes 24 de julio.
El incidente ocurrió en el Camino Applestill, informó la Patrulla de Caminos de California.
