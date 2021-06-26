IMPERIAL — Un incidente de tiradero ilegal de basura fue denunciado la tarde del jueves en una residencia ubicada en la cuadra 500 de Camino Neckel, según los registros de actividad de la Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial y registros radiales.
Según los informes, la puerta de un automóvil y la puerta de una residencia fueron arrojadas al contenedor de basura personal de la residencia.
Una persona notificó al Departamento del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial sobre el incidente a las 3:11 de la tarde.
Un agente se puso en contacto con la parte informante por teléfono y le informó de sus opciones.
La persona que llamó también solicitó patrullaje en la residencia.
Traducción/Adelante Valle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.