BRAWLEY— Personal de la Oficina del Alguacil respondió a un informe de disparos registrados a las 11 de la mañana del sábado 6 de junio.
El tiroteo ocurrió contra un residente quien se encontraba en el patio delantero de un lugar no revelado situado sobre el Camino Bannister, según los registros del alguacil.
Una persona había notificado a la agencia el nombre del residente que, según los informes, fue blanco de los disparos.
La balacera fue presuntamente perpetrada por un grupo de sujetos que viajaban en un vehículo.
