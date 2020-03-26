EL CENTRO — Personas desconocidas presuntamente habrían roto dos ventanas del boliche Strikezone situado al norte de Avenida Imperial, según los registros de llamadas del Departamento de Policía de El Centro.
Una persona dijo haber descubierto las ventanas rotas alrededor de la 1:30 de la madrugada del martes 24 de marzo y notificó a la corporación.
Las autoridades dijeron desconocer la fecha o la hora en que se registró el incidente.
Las ventanas fueron valuadas en alrededor de 200 dólares cada una.
Un oficial de la policía acudió al lugar de los hechos para presentar un informe del crimen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.