EL CENTRO — Un caso de vandalismo fue denunciado al mediodía de este martes 20 de abril en la escuela McKinley.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el director del plantel, José Ureña, reportó que tres jóvenes fueron vistos realizando pintas en la parte norte de la escuela.
Las autoridades detuvieron a tres jóvenes en el lugar, pero se descartó su participación en el incidente.
El director indicó que los sospechosos fueron dos varones y una mujer, quienes realizaron la pinta por el lado del callejón.
La policía halló un tubo de aerosol pintado en el lugar.
