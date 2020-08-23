EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue denunciado la tarde del viernes 21 de agosto por presuntamente haber roto con una piedra varias ventanas del restaurante Carrows situado al norte de Avenida Imperial.
De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, el incidente fue denunciado alrededor de las 4:25 de la tarde.
Una persona notificó lo ocurrido a las autoridades justo después de presenciar cómo el hombre destrozaba las ventanas.
Un oficial acudió al lugar, pero no pudo localizar al sospechoso.
El sospechoso fue visto por última vez con una camisa azul y pantalones cortos color canela.
Con información de Vincent Osuna/Imperial Valley Press
