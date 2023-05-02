EL CENTRO — Una persona denunció vandalismo contra un vehículo de la compañía ferrocarrilera Union Pacific, indican registros policiacos.
El incidente fue denunciado a las 12:22 de la tarde de este lunes primero de mayo en el 366 al poniente de Calle Main.
El denunciante dijo a las autoridades que el vehículo afectado era un Freightline, color blanco.
La parte quejosa dijo no estar segura de que el sospechoso haya robado artículos de la unidad.
El vehículo había sido visto intacto alrededor de las 3:30 de la tarde del pasado viernes 28 de mayo.
La parte quejosa dijo carecer de imágenes del incidente o del sospechoso.
