EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien presuntamente cargaba un machete fue denunciado en la zona comercial de esta ciudad.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos la denuncia se presentó a las 6:40 de la tarde del domingo 31 de mayo en el 2150 de Avenida Waterman.
La parte quejosa dijo a la policía que el sospechoso vestía camisa blanca y pantalones cortos color café.
Además, el sujeto llevaba un machete en la cintura.
El individuo fue reportado por lanzar gritos en la tienda Walmart y asustar a clientes.
Posteriormente el sujeto fue visto corriendo hacia la tienda Food 4 Less.
Las autoridades no lograron ubicar al sospechoso cuando acudieron 40 minutos después al lugar de los hechos.
