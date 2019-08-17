EL CENTRO — Un oficial de la policía local descartó el pasado viernes que una cadena de mensajes recientes en la sugería que los clientes de la tienda Walmart evitar la tienda debido a una posible balacera resultó ser falsa.
Un gerente adjunto de la tienda situada en esta ciudad solicitó la presencia de la policía la tarde del viernes para analizar el mensaje de texto.
Luego de investigar el asunto, la policía confirmó al gerente que todo se trataba de una falsedad.
