El Departamento de Bomberos y la Oficina de Servicios de Emergencia del Condado de Imperial están monitoreando de cerca la actividad sísmica al sur del condado.
Los Servicios Geológicos de los Estados Unidos (USGS, por sus siglas en inglés) calificaron el terremoto en una magnitud aproximada de 4.4 y se localizó a 81 millas al sur de la ciudad de Mexicali, informaron autoridades locales.
De acuerdo a las agencias, no se ha recibido informes de daños en el condado de Imperial.
