EL CENTRO — Hasta este jueves, el Centro Médico Regional de El Centro tiene un recuento de pacientes hospitalizados por COVID-19 de 22.
El hospital anunció esto el jueves a través de su página de Facebook.
Este es el número más bajo de pacientes hospitalizados por COVID que el hospital ha tenido internados desde mayo por SARS-CoV-2.
El 29 de julio, el hospital tenía 36 pacientes con COVID.
Ese número disminuyó constantemente al total del jueves.
Antes del 29 de julio, el recuento de pacientes hospitalizados más bajo informado en el hospital era de 36 el 29 de mayo.
