EL CENTRO — Un estudiante de la preparatoria Southwest fue sorprendido bajo la influencia de marihuana.
El incidente se registró este viernes alrededor de las 2:22 de la tarde en el plantel situado en el 2001 de la Calle Ocotillo Drive.
De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, el menor quedó a disposición de sus padres
Sobre lo ocurrido no hubo mayores detalles.
