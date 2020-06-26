DESERT SHORES — Un hombre quien dijo ser empleado del Distrito de Irrigación de Imperial fue sorprendido tras presuntamente haber cortado cables eléctricos de una residencia situada en la Calle Cerritos de este poblado.
De acuerdo a registros del Alguacil del Condado, el incidente fue reportado alrededor de las 3 de la tarde del pasado miércoles 24 de junio.
El afectado dijo a las autoridades que el sospechoso le habría indicado a los hijos del denunciante que representaba al Distrito y procedió a cortar los cables eléctricos de la residencia.
Un oficial del Alguacil acudió al sitio para indagar lo ocurrido.
