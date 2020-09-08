MEXICALI — Un laboratorio donde presuntamente se procesaba droga fue desmantelado por agentes estatales en el Ejido Heriberto Jara.
La Fiscalía General del Estado (FGE) informó que el laboratorio en donde se elaboraban drogas sintéticas estaba disfrazado para evitar ser detectado desde el aire.
Con base a la información obtenida por agentes de la Guardia Estatal de Seguridad e Investigación (GESI) se logró ubicar el campamento con instrumentos y precursores cuyas características son similares las que se utilizan para la fabricación de drogas sintéticas.
En el lugar ubicado en el Valle de Mexicali, personal de la Fiscalía Especializada en Narcomenudeo realiza las diligencias necesarias para turnar la investigación a la Fiscalía General de la República.
