EL CENTRO -- Se envió un grupo de trabajo del condado de Imperial para ayudar a combatir el incendio forestal de Fairview cerca de Hemet, dijo Cedric Cesena, jefe de bomberos interino de El Centro.
El grupo de trabajo XIM6111 está compuesto por cinco camiones de bomberos y un líder del grupo de trabajo en un vehículo de comando.
Los departamentos que respondieron como parte de él incluyen El Centro, Holtville, Calipatria, Yuma y Torrance.
Cada compañía de motores cuenta con cuatro bomberos.
Mientras esté asignado al incendio, el personal de línea trabajará en temperaturas altas y terreno difícil durante períodos de 24 horas.
