Today

Mostly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 95F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.