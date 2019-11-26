EL CENTRO — Seis elementos del Departamento de Bomberos de El Centro fueron desplegados al Condado de Santa Bárbara como parte de la Fuerza de Tareas 6110.
El grupo de esta ciudad forma parte de la Fuerza de Tareas a la cual también se han integrado elementos de Westmorland, Brawley, Calipatria, Yuma y Holtville.
Los apagafuegos locales ayudarán en las labores de combate al incendio Cave.
En total, 22 elementos de bomberos de los condados de Yuma, Mono e Imperial fueron desplegados al condado de Santa Barbara como parte del acuerdo de ayuda mutua.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.