Valentina Paloma, hija de la actriz veracruzano, Salma Hayek, es una de las niñas más ricas del mundo.
La compañía inglesa Electric Ride on Cars señala que la hija de la artista y el empresario galo François-Henri Pinault, tiene una fortuna de 1 millón de dólares por cada uno de sus 12 años de vida.
El padre de la menor es propietario del Grupo Kering, conformado por marcas como Gucci y Saint Laurent.
Otros hijos de estrellas del espectáculo que conforman la lista son los hijos de Beyoncé y Jay Z, los de Brad Pitt y Angelina Jolie y los de Kim y Kanye West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.