El hombre récord está teniendo una gran postemporada con Sultanes de Monterrey, guiando a “Los Fantasmas Grises” a disputar la Serie del Rey en los próximos días.
La labor de “Jake Mate” en 2.1 entradas de relevo ha sido dominante, permitiendo 2 imparables, 1 anotación y 4 ponches recetados.
