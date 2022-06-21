EL CENTRO — Un ex alumno de la preparatoria Central fue detectado cerca del plantel en aparente posesión de un par de cuchillos.
De acuerdo a registros de la policía local, el incidente ocurrió minutos después de las 8 de la noche de este lunes 20 de junio en el plantel ubicado en Avenida Brighton.
La parte denunciante indicó que el sospechoso llegó la lugar y llevaba dos cuchillos.
Personal de seguridad solicitó al sospechoso retirarse del lugar.
El ex alumno se retiró del lugar con rumbo desconocido.
A pesar de haber captado imágenes del incidente, no hubo fotografías claras del estudiante, cuyo nombre fue ocultado por las autoridades.
La policía acudió al domicilio del estudiante, pero nadie abrió la puerta.
