MEXICALI — Un individuo fue arrestado la tarde del pasado viernes 20 de diciembre por presuntamente haberle robado a una persona un teléfono mientras descargaba mercancía en su vehículo.
Los hechos ocurrieron a las 6 de la tarde en el estacionamiento de Plaza Nuevo Mexicali, situada en Bulevar Lázaro Cárdenas y Calle Novena.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, la persona afectada se encontraba agachada mientras descargaba mercancía, cuando un individuo la empujó hacia enfrente para robarle un iPhone 7, color rosa.
Oficiales de la policía local aseguraron a cuadras del lugar a quien fue identificado como Cornelio “N”, de 35 años de edad.
El detenido fue trasladado a la Subcomandancia oriente.
