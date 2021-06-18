El Jefe del Sector El Centro de la Patrulla Fronteriza informó en redes sociales haber arrestado a cinco inmigrantes junto con un subjefe del sector.
En su cuenta de Twitter, el Jefe Gregory Bovino indicó que, junto con su asistente de apellido Darling, apresaron a un individuo por tráfico de personas.
El sospechoso cuenta con ciudadanía estadounidense.
De acuerdo al funcionario, el sospechoso llevaba a cinco inmigrantes indocumentados con destino a Los Angeles a cambio de dinero.
El arresto se registró sobre la Carretera Interestatal 8.
