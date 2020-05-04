CALEXICO — Fue un agente de la policía fuera de su horario de trabajo quien arrestó al individuo quien presuntamente provocó el incendio del edificio que albergara al restaurante Burger King el sábado pasado.
De acuerdo a la policía de esta ciudad, el agente había observado al ahora detenido, un individuo de 33 años, al momento de encender el fuego.
El detenido, quien ya había sido arrestado por causar incendios, fue aprehendido e internado en la Cárcel del Condado.
El Departamento de Bomberos de Calexico informó que un incendio registrado la tarde del sábado 2 de mayo en el edificio que por años albergara al restaurante Burger King arrasó con el inmueble.
Al incidente ocurrido sobre la cuadra 600 de Avenida Imperial este 2 de mayo, acudieron también elementos del Departamento de Bomberos del Condado de Imperial.
Las autoridades declararon que el edificio desocupado quedó totalmente destruido por el fuego.
