CALEXICO — Un joven de 18 años de edad fue asegurado por elementos de la Policía de Calexico la noche del sábado por intento de homicidio.
De acuerdo a registros del Departamento del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial, el arresto ocurrió a las 10:30 de la noche en Avenida Paulin.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Kevin Tirado.
El detenido fue internado en la Cárcel del Condado por los delitos de conspiración y posesión de una sustancia controlada.
A Tirado se le impuso una fianza de 500 mil dólares.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.