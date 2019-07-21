EL CENTRO — Un joven fue detenido la mañana de este sábado 20 de Julio por un par de delitos, indican registros de la policía del centro.
El incidente se registró a las 9:26 de la mañana en la esquina de calle Sexta y Avenida Holt.
Según la policía, el joven se encontraba causando un disturbio familiar.
La corporación descartó la presencia de drogas o armas.
Una de las personas involucradas se negó a recibir atención médica.
El joven detenido fue internado en la cárcel juvenil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.