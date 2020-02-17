EL CENTRO — Elementos de la policía de esta ciudad sorprendieron a un individuo cuando transitaba a bordo de un vehículo con licencia suspendida.
El incidente ocurrió minutos antes de las 10 de la noche cuando transitaba hacia el oriente de la Carretera Interestatal 8 y Camino Dogwood.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Benjamín Nanez, de 35 años de edad.
Según las autoridades, el automóvil en el cual transitaba el individuo fue remolcado.
A Nanez se le impuso un citatorio por violar el Código Vehicular de California relacionado con manejar un vehículo con licencia suspendida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.