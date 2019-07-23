EL CENTRO — Agentes de la policía de El Centro detuvieron a una persona la tarde de este lunes 22 de julio.
En primera instancia, los oficiales detuvieron a tres personas, una de las cuales conducía un vehículo sobre la carretera 111 al sur del Camino Aten.
En el vehículo circulaba tres personas de apellido Villegas, Montoya Cruz y Ramírez Martínez.
Un elemento del Departamento del Alguacil quien pasaba por el lugar auxilió a los oficiales de la policía local para detener al conductor.
