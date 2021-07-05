EL CENTRO — El conductor de un Chevrolet Camaro, color gris, fue detenido la tarde de este domingo 4 de julio por conducir en aparente estado de ebriedad.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió a las 5:09 de la tarde en la esquina de Calle Cuarta y Autopista Interestatal 8.
Una persona denunció a la policía que el conductor presuntamente impactó una barrera de tránsito.
Según el reporte, el conductor iba hacia el oriente sobre Avenida Wake.
Después fue visto al norte sobre Calle Cuarta, para luego detenerse en Sexta y Adams.
Las autoridades detuvieron al conductor y el vehículo fue remolcado por el servicio de grúas.
El automovilista fue acusado por conducir bajo la influencia del alcohol, manejar con nivel de alcohol en la sangre superior al permitido por la ley y conducir sin licencia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.