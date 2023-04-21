EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien circulaba de manera errática fue detenido tras ignorar una señal de tránsito y manejar intoxicado.
De acuerdo a registros de la policía, el incidente ocurrió minutos antes de la 2 de la madrugada de este jueves 20 de abril en la cuadra 800 de Calle Main poniente.
Las autoridades detuvieron al conductor por no detenerse ante una señal de alto en el lugar correcto y circular a velocidad peligrosa.
La policía arrestó a quien fue identificado como Eduardo Gaytán, de 26 años de edad por conducir en estado inconveniente.
De acuerdo a los registros policiacos, el conductor se negó a dar muestras de su aliento.
Además, presentó un documento legal para evitar dar muestras de sangre.
Sin embargo, Gaytán fue ingresado en la Cárcel del Condado.
El vehículo fue remolcado por una empresa de servicio de grúas.
