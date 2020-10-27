EL CENTRO — El chofer de un vehículo fue detenido y citado a comparecer ante las autoridades por contar con una orden de arresto.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió a las 9:12 de la mañana de este domingo 25 de octubre en la cuadra 300 al poniente de Calle Main.
Las autoridades reportaron haber localizado en el lugar a dos individuos, uno de los cuales fue identificado como Albert Jaime Hernandez, de 38 años de edad.
El sospechoso contaba con una orden de arresto, la cual fue confirmada por los agentes.
La policia remolcó el Nissan Altima, cuatro puertas, color negro.
