HOLTVILLE — Un hombre de 39 años fue arrestado el miércoles 25 de septiembre por un delito grave de armas de fuego, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Calvin J. Hunt, cuya ciudad de residencia no fue revelada.
El individuo fue detenido a las 4:15 de la tarde en Hot Rods & Beer por agentes de Investigaciones de Seguridad Nacional.
El detenido fue ingresado a la cárcel del condado sin derecho a fianza bajo sospecha de ser un delincuente en posesión de un arma de fuego.
