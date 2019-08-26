CALEXICO — Dos hombres fueron arrestados el viernes por la mañana en la Garita oeste por presunto ingreso incorrecta a los Estados Unidos, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
Los detenidos fueron identificados como Elías I. Maldonado-Núñez, de 25 años, y Edwin N. Vaquedano-Sierra, de 18.
Los individuos fueron detenidos a las 11 de la mañana por funcionarios de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza.
Los dos hombres fueron ingresados en la cárcel del condado sin derecho a fianza bajo sospecha de entrada inapropiada al país.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.