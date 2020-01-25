EL CENTRO — Un hombre de 51 años fue arrestado el jueves de enero por presuntamente escapar de la custodia federal, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Rogelio Partida, cuya ciudad de residencia no fue revelada.
El individuo fue detenido a las 7 de la tarde en el Centro Médico Regional El Centro por oficiales de los Estados Unidos.
Partida fue ingresado en la cárcel del condado sin derecho a fianza bajo sospecha de escapar de la custodia federal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.