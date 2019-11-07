EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la mañana de este martes 5 de noviembre por presuntamente haber intentado cambiar un cheque falso.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente se registró alrededor de las 11:30 de la mañana cuando el sospechoso, cuya identidad no ha sido revelada, intentó cambiar el documento ante un cajero.
La parte denunciante contactó al propietario de cheque, quien a su vez reportó que el documento era falso.
El sospechoso, quien portaba una gorra color negro y un suéter del mismo color, huyó del lugar a bordo de un Toyota Scion, color guinda, en dirección al poniente sobre la calle State.
El sospechoso fue detenido alrededor de las 12:15 del mediodía.
La policía informó que el cheque pertenecía a la empresa AM Copiers.
El propietario del negocio se negó a presentar cargos contra sospechoso, quien quedó bajo arresto.
