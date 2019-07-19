EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien tenía cuentas pendientes con la justicia fue detenido la tarde del pasado jueves 18 de julio.
De acuerdo registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió a la 1:44 dela tarde en un sitio no revelado.
El detenido fue identificado como Saúl Omar López, de 24 años de edad.
La policía explicó que el individuo tenía una orden de presentación por dos violaciones al Código Vehicular.
López tenía una orden por 500 dólares.
Tras la detención, López fue dejado en libertad a condición de comparecer ante las autoridades correspondientes.
