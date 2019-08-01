SALTON CITY — Un individuo de 33 años fue arrestado el martes 30 de julio en el retén de la Patrulla Fronteriza ubicado en la Carretera 86 por presunto tráfico de drogas.
De acuerdo a reportes del Alguacil, el sospechoso fue identificado como Francisco León Ramírez.
El sospechoso fue asegurado a las 8 de la mañana por elementos de la DEA.
El presunto traficante fue internado en la Cárcel del Condado sin derecho a fianza por sospecha de manufactura, distribución o posesión de una sustancia controlada o contrabando.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.