SALTON CITY — Un hombre de 32 años de edad fue arrestado por presunta posesión de narcóticos a las 2:25 de la tarde del domingo 21 de julio en el punto de control de la autopista 86 por la Administración de Control de Drogas, según los registros del arresto del alguacil.
Rafael Ledesma García, cuya ciudad de residencia es desconocida, fue ingresado en la cárcel por transporte de una sustancia controlada.
Al detenido se le impuso una fianza de 500 mil dólares, según los registros del arresto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.