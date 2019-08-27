EL CENTRO — Un hombre de 18 años fue arrestado por la policía a las 2 de la madrugada del domingo en el Bar Rocky’s Sports por agresión y conducta desordenada, indicaron los registros de la policía de El Centro.
El detenido fue identificado como Luis Alonso Benítez, quien fue ingresado en la cárcel del condado por los presuntos delitos y retenido con una fianza de 500 dólares, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
