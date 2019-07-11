MEXICALI — Un individuo fue arrestado por elementos de la Policía Municipal por presuntamente haber causado daños a la puerta principal de las oficinas de la Comisión Estatal del Agua (CEA).
La corporación informó que la detención se registró a las 3 de la madrugada de este jueves 11 de julio en las instalaciones de la CEA, ubicadas en Bulevar Anáhuac y Río Nuevo.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Gilberto “N”, cuya edad no fue revelada.
De acuerdo al reporte, la central de emergencias recibió una alerta luego de que se activara la alarma del lugar.
Al sitio acudieron elementos de la Policía Municipal, quienes hallaron la puerta principal dañada.
Dentro del edificio fue localizado el ahora detenido, quien fue arrestado en la escena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.