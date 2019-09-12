IMPERIAL — Un hombre de 41 años de edad, cuya ocupación figuraba como oficial correccional, fue arrestado el martes 10 de septiembre por presuntamente causar lesiones corporales, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Steven Thagard, cuya ciudad de residencia no fue revelada.
El individuo fue arrestado a las 6 de la tarde en una residencia situada sobre la calle Topaz por agentes de la policía de Imperial.
Thagard fue ingresado en la cárcel del condado con una fianza de 50 mil dólares bajo sospecha de ataque con un arma mortal, privación de la libertad y causar una lesión corporal contra un cónyuge.
