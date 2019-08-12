Un individuo de 22 años de edad fue arrestado por elementos del Alguacil del Condado por robo y asalto armado, indican registros de la corporación.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Baseet Ledbetter, quien fue detenido a las 11 de la mañana del sábado 10 de agosto en el camino Jefferson.
Al detenido se le impuso una fianza de 75 mil dólares luego de ser internado en la Cárcel del Condado.
