CALEXICO — Un varón de 30 años de edad fue arrestado el martes 23 de julio en la Garita Oeste por intento de tráfico de drogas, indican registros del Departamento del Alguacil del Condado.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Carlos Flores.
El presunto traficante fue arrestado a las 9:30 de la noche por elementos de la Policía de El Centro.
Flores fue ingresado en la Cárcel del Condado bajo sospecha de posesión de metanfetamina para su venta y transporte o venta de una sustancia controlada.
Al detenido se le impuso una fianza de 40 mil dólares.
