EL CENTRO — Un individuo de 30 años de edad fue citado a comparecer por conducir intoxicado y poner en riesgo a un menor de edad.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió a la 2:48 de la tarde de este lunes 25 de mayo en el 1181 de Calle Main, esquina con Calle Cuarta.
Según los reportes, el sospechoso habría impactado otro vehículo mientras conducía un Toyota Tacoma, color azul, modelo 2019.
El presunto responsable fue identificado como George Camacho, quien apenas el pasado viernes 22 de mayo fue su cumpleaños.Tras el incidente, las autoridades tuvieron que cerrar la circulación al norte.
El presunto responable habria impactado un Honda, color negro.
Al sitio acudió personal de las ambulancias AMR para atender a los heridos.
La policía solicitó la presencia de la madre de un menor de edad para recoger al joven.
Camacho fue citado a comparecer ante las autoridades por violaciones al Código Vehicular y al Código Penal.
El Toyota fue remolcado e incautado por abandono.
