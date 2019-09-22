CALEXICO — Un residente de Mexicali de 28 años de edad fue arrestado la mañana del viernes 20 de septiembre en Garita Poniente por presunto tráfico de drogas, indican registros del Alguacil del Condado.
El detenido ha sido identificado como Luis Ruvalcaba, quien fue arrestado a las 8:30 de la mañana.
Elementos especializados en Investigaciones de Seguridad Nacional detuvieron al sospechoso, quien fue internado en la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial sin derecho a fianza por presunta importación ilegal de una sustancia controlada.
