SALTON CITY — Una mujer de 41 años de edad fue arrestada el viernes 16 de agosto en el retén migratorio de la Carretera 86, indican registros del Alguacil del Condado.
La sospechosa fue identificada como Dora G. de Pacheco, cuya ciudad de residencia no fue revelada.
La sospechosa fue arrestada a la 1 de la tarde por elementos de la DEA e internada en la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial sin derecho a fianza por posesión de una sustancia controlada con intención de distribuirla.
Sobre el incidente no se dieron a conocer mayores detalles.
